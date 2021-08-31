‘Taliban like cricket a lot’: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi

Lahore: Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi heaped praise on the Taliban terrorists. The Pakistani cricketer claimed that the Taliban has come with a very positive mind.

‘ They have come with a very positive frame of mind, which we have not seen before. We can see things moving towards positivity. women are allowed to work and also to dabble in politics and other jobs . I believe Taliban like cricket a lot’, said Afridi.

The Pakistani cricketer also said that he is going to end his career with the next Pakistan Super League. ‘The next PSL may be my last PSL and if I get the permission from Multan Sultans to leave then it is my wish that if Quetta Gladiators owners allow it, I would like to play my last season with Quetta’, said Afridi.