Updated fuel prices for the month of September announced

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the updated fuel prices for the month of September. The price of premium, super and diesel were reduced by the oil marketing company.

Premium grade petrol will cost QR 2 per liter in September, 5 dirhams less than August price. Super grade petrol will cost QR 2.05 per liter, 5 dirhams less than August price. Diesel will cost 10 dirhams less at QR1.85 per liter in September.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry had started updating the price of fuel in April 2016. From September 2017, Qatar Petroleum is announcing the price.