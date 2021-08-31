US military abandoned dozens of service dogs in Afghanistan

Kabul: The United States military had abandoned dozens of service dogs in Afghanistan. Animal welfare groups had raised severe criticism against the US after this. A non-profit organisation ‘Veteran Sheepdogs of America’ are now working to evacuate the dogs from the Taliban controlled country.,

‘These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned. It sickens us to sit idly by and watch these brave dogs who valiantly served our country be put to death or worse’, said Robin R Ganzert, animal welfare group American Humane’s president and CEO.

Earlier India had evacuated three Indian service dogs – Maya, Ruby and Bobby – that were deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, along with 99 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said that America will continue to try and get its citizens and other Afghans out of the Central Asian country, and will also work with Afghan neighbours to secure their departure.

‘We have no illusion that any of this will be easy, or rapid. We will continue our relentless efforts to help Americans, foreign nationals and Afghans leave Afghanistan if they choose. Our commitment to them holds no deadline’, Blinken said.

‘There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out. But I think if we’d stayed another 10 days we would have gotten everybody out that we wanted to get out’, said Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of the US Central Command.

The last five US military transport aircraft left Afghanistan on Monday. As per reports, 200 US citizens are left behind in the country.