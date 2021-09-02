India-Qatar air bubble agreement extended

Doha: The Indian Embassy in Qatar announced that the air bubble agreement between India and Qatar has been extended till September 30. Under the air bubble deal, national airlines of both the countries will operate flights with certain restrictions.

‘The Air Bubble arrangement between India and Qatar extended for September 2021. The flights have resumed under this arrangement. Thank civil aviation authorities and airlines on both sides for their continued cooperation in providing the requisite air connectivity’, said Indian Embassy.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on scheduled international flights till September 30. However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA. It also said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case-to-case basis.