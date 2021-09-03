1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court denies bail to former Congress leader

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar seeking interim bail on health grounds. A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh has announced the verdict.

The court after verifying the medical reports of the Congress leader observed that he has been examined by doctors at a government hospital and his condition is stated to be stable and improving.

Sajjan Kumar is now serving life imprisonment in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The Delhi High Court had convicted him and others in the case on December 17, 2018.

The high court had reversed the acquittal of Kumar by the trial court in 2013 in the case related to killings of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II. The riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.