Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the American currency in the forex market. The positive opening of the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the local currency, but the rising crude oil prices limited the gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 73.05 against the dollar. During trading it surged higher to 73.03, up 3 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.06 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.01% at 92.21 .Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 348.52 crore.