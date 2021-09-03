‘India- Russia friendship has stood the test of time’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the India-Russia friendship has stood the test of time. Prime Minister said this while addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Prime Minister pointed out that energy is another major pillar of the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries.

‘Most recently, it was seen in our robust cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic, including in the area of vaccines. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of the health and pharma sectors in our bilateral cooperation’, said Prime Minister.

‘India-Russia energy partnership can help bring stability to the global energy market. We envisage an energy and trade bridge. I am happy that the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor is making headway. This connectivity project, along with the International North-South Corridor, will bring India and Russia physically closer to each other’, he said.

Prime Minister recalled his 2019 visit to the Russian city of Vladivostok to attend the forum and the announcement of India’s commitment to an ‘Act Far East policy’.