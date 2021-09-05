Five street dogs die in acid attack in Madhya Pradesh, case registered

At least five stray dogs perished when unidentified individuals threw acid on them in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, leading the police to register a case after animal lovers expressed outrage over the inhumane crime, a police official said.

According to the official, an offence was recorded on Friday at Nagjhiri police station under section 428 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (commits mischief by killing animals) and other related laws.

The matter was discovered after an animal rights organisation in Indore got a call on its hotline reporting that some stray dogs had been cruelly assaulted with acid. Priyanshu Jain, Indore unit president of People for Animals said, ‘We got information on our helpline that unidentified persons had poured acid on the mouths of five stray dogs in Nagjhiri police station area of Ujjain on Wednesday,’ adding that the dogs, aged four to eight years, were brought to a veterinary facility, where they perished during treatment.

‘We are going through the CCTV footage of the area to zero in on persons responsible for the attack,’ said sub-inspector Livan Kujur of Nagjhiri police station.