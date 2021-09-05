‘In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo Paralympics will always have a special place’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Tokyo Paralympic Games will always have a special place in the history of Indian sports. India has bagged 19 medals in the games that included 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

‘In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. The historic number of medals India won has filled our hearts with joy. I would like to appreciate the coaches, support staff and families of our athletes for their constant support to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sports’, tweeted Prime Minister.

‘Like I had said earlier, the people of Japan, particularly Tokyo and the Japanese Government, must be lauded for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics’, said PM Narendra Modi in another tweet.

54 para-athletes from the country participated in the event. India finished 24th in the overall medal tally.