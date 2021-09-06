HC relief for Suvendu Adhikari after CID summons him over bodyguard death case

Suvendu Adhikari, a West Bengal BJP MLA, has been granted temporary relief by the Calcutta High Court after the CID summoned him in connection with the death of his bodyguard.

Suvendu Adhikari does not need to take any action right now on the CID summons, ruled the Calcutta High Court in a verbal order on Monday morning. The hearing will continue at 2 pm.

Suvendu Adhikari’s attorneys had questioned why the BJP leader had been summoned when the case was still pending in the Calcutta High Court. The court has finally granted him relief from the five FIRs filed by the Bengal government.

After receiving a call at CID headquarters on Monday morning, Suvendu Adhikari filed a special appeal to the court. On Monday, the investigative officials at the CID headquarters in Kolkata summoned the BJP MLA from Nandigram.

Suvendu Adhikari’s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty allegedly shot himself with his service handgun, prompting the CID to create a squad to investigate. Chakraborty’s widow had filed a complaint with the Contai Police Station, requesting that her husband’s death be investigated.

As part of the inquiry, the CID has questioned over 15 persons, including 11 police officers. Its members had previously paid a visit to the Adhikari’s residence ‘Shanti Kunj’ in Purba Medinipur.