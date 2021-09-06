‘India administering 1.25 crore covid vaccines daily’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will be administering 1.25 crore covid vaccines daily. ‘India is creating a record by administering 1.25 crore vaccines every day. The number of vaccines administered in a single day by India is more than the entire population of several countries’, said Prime Minister while addressing healthcare workers at Covid vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to reach the target of vaccinating 100% of above 18 vaccine candidates.

More than 68 crore Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the country till Saturday. A total of 26,99,02,315 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 3,35,98,191 second doses in the same age group.

Meanwhile, 38,948 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infection tally to 3,30,27,621. The death toll climbed to 4,40,752 with 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33%.