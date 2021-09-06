State government extends Covid curfew till September 14

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand state government has extended Covid-19 curfew in the state till September 14. Earlier, state government had allowed government offices to function with 100% capacity. Shops and business establishments were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50% capacity.

As per the guidelines, all passengers coming from other state must submit either a certificate of two doses of Covid-19 vaccine or or RTPCR negative report of not more than 72 hours old.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand currently has 389 active coronavirus cases. The state has so far seen a total of 3,35,323 recoveries and 7,388 deaths.