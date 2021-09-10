Country to legalese home cultivation of cannabis

Rome: Italy will soon legalese small-scale home cultivation of Cannabis in the country. Justice committee of the lower house of the Italian parliament has passed a reform for this. Thus, Italy will become the first European country to decriminalize domestic cultivation of Cannabis.

The reform was submitted before the parliament by Italian Prime Minister Riccardo Magi. The reform aims at decriminalizing cultivating four female cannabis plants at home. The reform also seeks to increase the punishment from up to six years to 10 years for people who trafficking and dealing cannabis.

Earlier in 2019, the supreme court in Italy had ruled that small scale cultivation of cannabis was legal.