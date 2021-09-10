State government extends ban on festivals, political, religious gatherings till Oct 31

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government extended the ban on festivals, political, social and religious gatherings till October 31. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced this. The decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation. The state had also extended the ban on religious places of worship on weekends and restricted religious festivals till September 15.

The chief minister urged to avoid crowded places and needless travel. He also said that the restrictions are taken as per the Centre’s advisory on a possible third wave in September-October.

‘Relaxation has been given to garland the statues of freedom fighters by the district collectors with strict social distancing norms in place. Five members from the family of the freedom fighters and five from registered parties would be allowed to garland the statues with permission from the collectors concerned’, the Chief Minister said.