India crosses 75 crore vaccine doses in 75th year of Independence

New Delhi: Till now 75 core Covid-19 vaccines were administrated in the country. This was announced by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

‘With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Prayas, the world’s largest vaccination campaign is continuously touching new heights. The country has crossed the 75 crore vaccination figure in the #AazaadiKaAmritMahotsav which is the 75th year of Independence’, he tweeted.

‘WHO congratulates India for scaling up Covid-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days’, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia said.

‘This is a big achievement. I express my gratitude to the public, Corona warriors, state govts & the PM who provided free vaccines to all. India has surpassed many countries in terms of vaccinating its population’, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.