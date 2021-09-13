Kim wears head-to-toe leather outfit with leather mask covering her full face

Kim Kardashian West was in New York City this weekend, but chances are you wouldn’t recognize her. On Saturday, she was photographed wearing a leather outfit that covered her head to toe. She wore a black trench coat with a belt tied around her waist, over-the-knee boots with heels, matching gloves, and a mask that zipped shut across her face and eyes. The look was completed with a crystal-covered handbag by Kardashian West.

The outfit she wore was as expensive as it was daring. Her Vetements coat is sold out, but it previously cost $2,900. Similarly, the Balenciaga purse she used cost nearly $5,000 when it was in stores. Although Kardashian West’s Balenciaga boots are still available, supplies are limited. At the time of writing, they cost around $969 (£700).

KKW Beauty founder hasn’t mentioned why she wore the outfit, but she posted four photos of the look on Instagram. Several images show her standing on one side, revealing that her leather face covering had a hole in the back that permitted her to tie her hair in a ponytail.

Kardashian West captioned her post with only an emoji of a knife: “?.”

The outfit is just one of a series of all-black outfits Kardashian West has been sporting lately. Earlier this week, she wore a black off-the-shoulder top with a train and matching leggings, as well as a leather minidress with a trench coat and boots.