MP street vendor offers free golgappas to celebrate daughter’s birth

Bhopal: Anchal Gupta, a vendor distributed free golgappas to hundreds of people in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the birth of his daughter. When patrons learnt about this, they could not refrain from praising the vendor.

Anchal Gupta’s wife recently gave birth to a daughter, following which he set up a Golgappa stall in Bhopal’s Kolar area, where he free-fed golgappas. Social media users have shared the video of the incident multiple times. He has been running the shop in the Kolar area for the past 14 years.

The man said he had prayed to God for a daughter. His wish was fulfilled and a daughter was born into his family. To celebrate his wishes being fulfilled, he gave away free golgappas.