Police seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore, arrests four

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police arrested four drug smugglers, including a woman from Saharanpur and recovered drugs worth Rs 1 crore from them.

S Channapa, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the district said that police arrested the accused identified as Sameer, Mobin and Suhail under the campaign against drug smugglers.Police arrested the woman identified as Maharaj from a swift car with a fake number plate.

Also Read: Breaking News: Police bust Pakistan-organized terror cell, arrest 6 terrorists in multi-state operation

Qutubsher Police registered a case against the accused. The SSP also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team that carried out this operation.