Russian President to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will undergo self-isolation as some cases of coronavirus were reported in his inner circle. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president.

Putin was tested negative for Covid-19. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the coronavirus manufactured by Russia, Sputnik V. He took his second vaccine in April.

Putin has attended several functions and public events on Monday. He greeted Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with Syrian President Bashar Assad.