Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the share market. BSE Sensex surged 69 points or 0.12% to close at 58,247.09. NSE Nifty settled at a record high of 17,380, higher by 25 points.

11 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,933 shares ended higher while 1,308 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC.

The top losers in the market were UltraTech Cement, HDFC, Bharat Petroleum, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and UPL.