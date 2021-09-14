Taliban clarify its stand on Jammu and Kashmir issue

Kabul: Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan has made it clear that the Taliban stand with Kashmir and everywhere else where there is ‘tyranny’ but would want issues between the two countries to be solved through dialogues. He said this in an interview given to WION News.

‘Kashmir and everywhere else where there is ‘tyranny’, our policy is that we should stand with them. However, if there is a conflict between two countries, like how it is said in the world to solve issues through talks, we would also try to solve it through talks. However, we stand with those who are oppressed’, said Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Earlier on September 3, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had said that as Muslims, the Taliban also have a right to raise their voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India or any other country.

The Taliban leader also praised the countries for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian relief to Afghanistan and claimed that they will use the money responsibly and use it to alleviate poverty. Earlier the United Nations announced a total of US dollar 1.2 billion in aid.

‘The Islamic Emirate will do everything possible to deliver this assistance to the poor in a completely transparent manner’, said he.