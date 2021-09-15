3 missing in cargo plane crash

Jakarta: A cargo plane owned by Rimbun Air with three crew members on board crashed into mountains in the Papua region in Indonesia. The flight lost its contact with air control authorities shortly before it was due to land at an airport.

The wreckage of the plane was later found by locals. Images released by the rescue team showed the debris strewn on the jungle floor.

As per the data released by the Aviation Safety Network, Indonesia is the most dangerous country to fly in Asia. Since 1945, a total of 104 civilian airliner accidents were reported in the country. Earlier this year a domestic passenger plane, a Boeing 737-500, crashed into the Java Sea killing 62 people.