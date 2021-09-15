Prithviraj receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Dubai: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran received the Golden Visa of UAE. Prithviraj is the fourth Malayalam actor to get the Golden Visa.

‘Getting the GOLDEN VISA before joining ‘GOLD’ Thank you! @gdrfadubai @hhshkmohd @faz3 @dubaiculture @mydubai @nayeemmoosa @gentursecurity #emiratesfirst #dubaigovernment #Alimalallahalhammadi’, wrote Prithviraj on Instagram. Gold is his upcoming film.

Earlier Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty were also given the Golden Visa. They are the first Malayalam actors to get this. later it was granted to Tovino Thomas too.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.