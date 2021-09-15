Public holiday for Saudi Arabia National Day announced

Riyadh: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) in Saudi Arabia announced that September 23 will be a holiday for public and private sector on the occasion of the National Day.

Earlier, Turki Al Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of General Entertainment Authority (GEA) released the new identity for the National Day with the title ‘Heya Lana Dar’ which means ‘Saudi is Our Home’.

Saudi National Day is celebrated on September 23 to mark the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud in 1932. It was made a national holiday by King Abdullah in 2005.