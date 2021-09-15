Arab Coalition destroy explosives laden drone targeting Abha Airport

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia destroyed an explosives-laden drone targeting Abha International Airport. This is the third attack in two weeks by Houthi militants toward the airport in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, eight people were injured and a civilian plane was damaged in an attack by the Iran-supported rebels.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen attack Saudi Arabia on a daily basis with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. Yemen is witnessing a Civil war between the government forces and the rebels since 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and is supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.