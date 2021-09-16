Heavy Rain: State government announces holiday for educational institutions for two days

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government announced two days holidays for schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state due to heavy rain. As per the order issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the decision will be effective for September 17 and September 18. The decision has been taken in view of the safety of students since several areas and roads are heavily water-logged.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened for classes 9 to 12 from August 16 and for standard 6-8 from August 24.

As per the weather bulleting issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will witness heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 12 people were killed in incidents of house and wall collapse in Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jaunpur and Barabanki districts due to heavy rains.