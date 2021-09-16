Karnataka CM Bommai calls Subramanian Swamy a ‘freelance politician’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, on Wednesday described senior BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy as a ‘freelance politician’ whose character and forte were speaking out against his own party and its leadership.

During a debate on price rise in the Karnataka assembly, Bommai said: ‘You know well about Subramanian Swamy. Whichever party he is in, he is like a freelance politician. He says whatever comes to his mind. Based on his analysis, he keeps saying things.’

Swamy, according to Bommai, spoke out against the leadership of the Janata Party and later the Janata Dal. ‘While being in the government, he spoke against the then Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. It is the character and forte of Subramanian Swamy,’ the CM said.

The comment comes after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah cited Swamy’s tweet from February 2, 2021, which stated, ‘Petrol 93 in Ram’s India, 53 in Sita’s Nepal, and 51 in Ravan’s Lanka.’ Siddaramaiah cited a sitting BJP Rajya Sabha member to highlight India’s growing gasoline prices and their impact on other commodities.

‘It’s not me who has said this but Subramanian Swamy, who is a sitting Rajya Sabha member of the BJP. He was your father’s (former CM Late SR Bommai) friend,’ Siddaramaiah quipped.

If Swamy was not correct, he even dared the BJP leadership to fire him. ‘I have no objection if the BJP leadership tolerates his statement. Don’t forget that he is an economist and you have made him your Rajya Sabha member,’ Siddaramaiah said.

To this, Bommai agreed, stating that Swamy is an economic genius and the party owed him credit.