‘Reduce Airfares’: Kerala CM writes letter to Civil Aviation Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressing his concerns over the surge in airfares, especially of flights to Gulf. He requested immediate intervention from the Centre to make the airfares affordable to all, especially the unskilled and semi-skilled workers, who form the majority of migrants in the Gulf.

Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that it has been more than a year of unemployment, many are finding it difficult to afford the current airfares, which are often two or three times more than the usual rates. ‘India’s priority has been to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people and if more people are able to travel abroad at affordable airfare, then it will also mean that more money comes into India’s exchequer by way of foreign currency and will hasten the economic recovery of the country’, he quoted in the letter.

Previously, on August 27, Scindia had written to the Chief ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, and Odisha, requesting their personal intervention in expediting the matter, for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the state.