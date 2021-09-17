IPL 2021: Ticket rates announced

Dubai: Organizers of Indian Premier League Cricket (IPL) announced that spectators will be allowed in stadiums. 2021 edition of IPL will begin from September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians will face three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on the inaugural match.

This is for the first time since 2019 when the IPL will be played in front of an audience. in 2020, the IPL was played behind closed doors in the UAE while the first half of the 2021 edition was also played inside a strict bio-bubble. Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the stadiums.

The organizers also announced the ticket price for the event. Cricket fans must pay 200 UAE dirhams for most matches in Dubai and Sharjah while the ticket price in Abu Dhabi is 60 UAE dirhams. Abu Dhabi will host eight matches of the event.

‘This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the Covid-19 situation’, IPL said in a statement.

Ticket can be purchased online from the official website www.iplt20.com and also be at PlatinumList.net.