Kerala man finally marries woman he hid in his room for 10 years

A few months ago, news of a young man sheltering his lover for ten years at his house in Kerala went viral. Alinchuvattil Rahman of Palakkad kept his girlfriend Sajitha hidden for 10 years in one of the three rooms of a tiny home. After much wrangling, Rahman and Sajitha are now officially married. The wedding took place at the Sub-Registrar’s Office in Nenmara town in Palakkad district, Kerala on Wednesday under the Special Marriage Act.

Sajitha, then 18 years old, left her house without telling anybody and began living with Rahman at his home with his family being ignorant of the arrangement.

‘One day she told me she can’t stay at her home anymore. I had no other option, so I asked her to come with me. I was expecting some money, so I thought I would go with her and live somewhere else. But the money got delayed and when I got it, my family took it away. So, we were stuck,’ Rahman told the reporters.

In 2010, Sajitha’s parents filed a missing person report since they were unaware that their daughter lived just a few metres away. The cops even interrogated Rahman about Sajitha’s location. Sajitha, on the other hand, was never found and the family finally gave up hope and moved on.

Meanwhile, Rahman ensured that Sajitha’s presence in the same house as his family remained a mystery, claiming that his family was not permitted to touch the door as he installed a unique lock mechanism in his room.

Fearing resistance from their respective parents, the couple moved out of Rahman’s family home in March and leased a house in Vithanassery hamlet in Palakkad. Rahman’s family also filed a missing person report after he vanished. However, Rahman’s brother saw him riding a motorbike in Nenmara town on June 8 and escorted him to the police station. That’s when the couple finally confessed.

After a decade, the pair married in a non-religious ceremony in the presence of Sajitha’s parents, Velayudhan and Santha and Local MLA K Babu.