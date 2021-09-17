PM Modi’s Birthday: Ministry of Culture to organise e-auction of gifts and mementos

New Delhi: On September 17, The Ministry of Culture is organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by the PM, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Items on block include around 1,300 products, which include the javelin thrown by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, which was recently presented to the PM . Ministry of Culture have informed that the base price of the javelin is expected to be around Rs 75 lakh, while they expect the product to fetch above crores. The T-shirt worn by Avani Lakhera has a base price of Rs 15 lakh, while the javelin thrown by Sumit Antil and Chopra has a base price of Rs 1 crore each. The base price of Lovina Borgohain’s boxing gloves is Rs 80 lakh, while a scarf with signatures of Tokyo Olympic players carry a base price of Rs 90 lakh.

It also includes sports gear and equipment of other medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir presented to the PM by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a wooden replica of the Chardham gifted by Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj. There are also other replicas of important buildings, sculptures, paintings and souvenirs that the PM received from visiting dignitaries and during important functions, over the last two years.

The collections from the e-auction will be used for the Namami Gange Mission, aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga river. Individuals and organisations can participate through the website: https://pmmementos.gov.in between September 17 and October 7. After the auction ends, the ministry will notify the highest bidders through email.

