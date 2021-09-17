Senior Karnataka IPS officer Bhaskar Rao seeks voluntary retirement

Bhaskar Rao, a senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP railroads), has applied for voluntary retirement from service. According to a reliable source, Rao may enter politics and contest from a constituency in Bengaluru’s south area in the upcoming assembly election.

The matter was brought to light on Thursday, and Rao is said to be dissatisfied with how the state administration treated him. The 1990-batch IPS officer, who was also the Bengaluru municipal police commissioner, still has three years of service left.

According to a police source, he handed in his resignation to DGP and IGP Praveen Sood, as well as Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. While it is unknown whose political party he would join, sources close to him say that he will announce it once he is relieved from the charges.

He declined to comment on his future step when media approached him, but acknowledged that he had sought for retirement. Rao, who was born and raised in Bengaluru, has been open about his desire to enter politics for almost a year.

Rao made headlines after filing a protest plea against the CBI report dated June 30, 2021. CBI had been investigating how a conversation between a Rao and a middle man was leaked to the media. CBI later filed for closure of the case due to lack of evidence. Rao had petitioned against this closure by CBI asking the magistrate court to dismiss the final report and direct the CBI to conduct further investigation in the case.