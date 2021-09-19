Kangana receives letter from former Himachal CM for Thalaivii; shares pic

Kangana Ranaut has been in the spotlight since she announced her movie Thalaivii. Fans eagerly awaited the movie. The film is now out, and everyone is praising it. Fans can’t get enough of the actress who, in their opinion, does a superb job portraying Jayalalithaa on screen. A flood of compliments has been coming in from all directions, and she is sharing the kind words she has received on social media. Kangana posted an appreciation letter written by the ex-CM of Himachal Pradesh to her Instagram account today.

In her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut posted the picture of the letter written by the ex-CM of Himachal Pradesh after watching her film Thalaivii. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress said, ‘what courtesy what character, yesteryear politician one of the greatest CM’s of Himachal Pradesh Shri Shanta Kumar ji sent this beautiful letter of appreciation for my work make my eyes moist’. Kangana even shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, ‘Special letter from Ex Cm of Himachal Pradesh… Shri Shanta Kumar ji..This kind of love and appreciation coming from one of the greatest politicians ever on a film based on a politician’s life is my biggest award and reward Thank you sir’.

In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut has a number of exciting movies in her pipeline. After wrapping up Dhaakad, she has begun shooting for Tejas. Recently, Kangana announced that she would be playing Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation Sita.