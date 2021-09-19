Remo shares wife Lizelle’s before-after pics post weight loss, says ‘You inspire me’

Mumbai: Remo D’Souza is inspired by his wife Lizelle D’Souza’s determination and grit during her weight loss program.

Remo shared a collage of Lizelle’s before and after photos on his Instagram account on Sunday. The picture to the left shows the couple in traditional attire, where Lizelle is yet to lose weight. Right is a picture where the couple is shown dressed in western clothes, and Lizelle seems to have transformed completely, proudly flaunting her looks.

Along with the photograph, Remo wrote a caption dedicated to his wife for ‘achieving what was impossible’.

‘It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle, and achieving what was impossible. I always use to say it’s your MIND, you have to make strong, and Liz you DiD it! So proud of you. You are stronger than me, you inspire me :) love you,’ Remo wrote.

Lizelle replied, ‘Awwwwwwwwww, I love u baby.’

Meanwhile, Remo is currently the Super Judge on season 6 of the dance reality show ‘Dance+’, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.