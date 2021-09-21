Man dies days after hair transplant, family alleges medical negligence

Ahmedabad: A 31-year-old man in Gujarat died after getting a hair transplant. His family has claimed that he died due to medical negligence shown by the doctors.

The deceased identified as Arvind Chaudhary, a native of Khadosan village in Mehsana’s Visnagar taluka, used to manage a library in the region. He had a hair transplant on Jail Road on September 15, at 4 pm. Chaudhary reportedly stayed at the clinic till 10 pm and later returned since he was in good health. After arriving home, the man had his meals and slept.

He went to the doctor on September 17 as he was feeling uneasy. The physicians examined Chaudhary and recommended him to be admitted to the hospital as his vital signs showed some abnormalities. After Chaudhary’s condition deteriorated, he was transferred to the ICU and at around 7.30 am the next day, he breathed his last.

Following Chaudhary’s death, his family accused the hospital of incompetence and demanded that a criminal case be filed against it. The body of the man has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The man’s viscera samples were transferred to a forensic lab for analysis.

Further action will be initiated after the forensic and autopsy reports arrive, said Inspector BM Patel of the Mehsana B division police station. The doctor who performed the transplant has given his statement, which has been recorded.