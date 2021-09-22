IOCL Recruitment 2021: Application invited for 513 vacancies: Details Inside

Mumbai: The public sector oil marketing company in the country, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for more than 500 for Non-Executive posts. The vacancies are at its refineries and petrochemical units in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha.

Interested candidates can apply for the job by visiting the official website of IOCL iocl.com. The last date to submit application is October 12.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IOCL on iocl.com.

Click on Careers link followed by recruitment opening link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Non Executive posts link to apply.

Select one discipline from the list given on the page and proceed.

Fill in the necessary details and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After successful submission of online application, the candidates must send the following documents to the concerned authority at the Refinery applied for by post so as to reach by October 23, 2021.