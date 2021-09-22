Here’s why it is important to know the blood group of your pet

Pets are a vital part of the family and if you decide to have one, you must commit to providing them with a pleasant and healthy existence for the rest of their lives. It is critical for pet parents to know everything about their pets, including their feeding habits, medical history and blood group, among other things.

Knowing their blood group, according to Dr. Dilip Sonune, director, veterinary services at Wiggles.in, can save a lot of time and even their lives, when they have to get a test done or if they need blood urgently. ‘Similarly, if you find another pet parent who is looking for a blood donor with a certain blood group type, you and your pet can help them if the blood group matches. Blood compatibility is the premise of blood donation and that is possible only if you know about your pet’s blood group beforehand,’ he said.

The doctor further stated that many illnesses and situations, necessitate blood donation, including tick fever, accidents, major surgery, canine distemper (in dogs), blood transfusion, low haemoglobin and platelet count, and parvoviral infection.

‘Blood donation in pets has existed for years, but because of the unavailability of resources and a general lack of knowledge coupled with misconceptions, it has taken a backseat. Every year, many pets lose their life because the right blood donor almost never reaches in time. Pet parents fear the process of donation because they believe that it can have adverse effects on their furbaby. The gap between donors and recipients needs to be bridged,’ Dr Sonune added.

He went on to say that knowing your pet’s blood group is the first step, as is ensuring that they are up-to-date on their immunizations and are eligible for blood donation. ‘Register your pet as a donor since the greater the number of donors, the better the recipient’s chances of survival.’ Wiggles.in has a campaign called #BondedByBlood that allows you to register your pets as donors.