Gehana Vasisth granted anticipatory bail by SC in porn case

The Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to actress Gehana Vasisth on Wednesday in connection with the pornographic film case, in which Raj Kundra was arrested.

Vasisth’s lawyer, Ajit Wagh, argued before a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai that the prosecution had claimed they needed detention as a pornography ring had to be exposed. He went on to say that the initial FIR was based on a tip and Yasmin was apprehended. Wagh added that there was a broader inquiry underway and the petitioner was a friend of Yasmin. ‘Gehana has been in custody for 133 days. A charge sheet has been filed in the first FIR. Material is all the same,’ he said.

Vasisth was charged with three counts of creating pornographic content and uploading it to various OTT platforms. She has been granted bail in both FIRs. The third FIR was filed in July by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Following arguments in the case, the Supreme Court ruled that Vasisth should not be detained in the third FIR and ordered her to join the inquiry whenever necessary.

Vasisth’s anticipatory bail application was denied by the Bombay High Court on September 7. Vasisth, who was reportedly the director of porn films, was accused of luring women with money to appear in obscene film videos. The woman who filed the complaint said she was forced to appear in filthy recordings for Vasisth’s films, which were then published to a mobile app.

Raj Kundra, a businessman who is also included in another FIR filed in connection with the pornographic video case, was granted bail earlier this week by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai.