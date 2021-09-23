Two more Indian beaches get International Blue Flag certification

Two additional Indian beaches have received the coveted ‘Blue Flag’ designation, bringing the total number of such beaches to ten. The accreditation was given to the beaches of Kovalam in Kerala and Eden in Puducherry by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) in Denmark.

Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha and Radhanagar in Andaman & Nicobar received re-certification from the foundation, that were awarded the Blue Flag certificate last year.

Blue Flag is an eco-label given to beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators on a voluntary basis. A number of strict environmental, educational, safety and accessibility requirements must be met and maintained in order to qualify for the Blue Flag.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change announced the breakthrough, saying that it had launched its flagship programme Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) to guarantee the sustainable development of India’s coastal regions. ‘This was aimed for achieving the globally recognized and the coveted International eco-label ‘Blue Flag’, accorded by International Jury comprising of members from IUCN, UNWTO, UNEP, UNESCO, etc. FEE Denmark conducts regular monitoring and audits for strict compliance with the 33 criteria at all times. A waving ‘Blue Flag’ is an indication of 100% compliance to these 33 stringent criteria and sound health of the beach,’ the ministry said.

BEAMS’ goal is to reduce pollution in coastal waters, promote sustainable beach development, protect and conserve coastal ecosystems and natural resources and seriously challenge local governments and stakeholders to strive for high standards of cleanliness, hygiene and safety for beachgoers in accordance with the coastal environment and regulations.