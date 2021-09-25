Dubai ruler announces new Cabinet, Minister of Finance

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced the new UAE Cabinet and new Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE. Maryam Al Muhairi was appointed as the minister of climate change and environment and Muhammad bin Hadi Al Husseini was appointed as Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

Also Read: Emirates Draw announces cash prize of 77 million Dirham

The UAE Prime Minister said that the country is adopting a new methodology for federal government work for the next 50 years. UAE leads the world in 100 development indicators and leads the region in 470 governmental, economic and technical indicators. The Dubai ruler also urged all federal institutions to implement and commit to the transformation.

The new UAE Government structure:

• Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense

• Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior

• Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs

• Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

•Muhammad bin Hadi Al Husseini as Minister of State for Financial Affairs

•Bin Sultan Bin Awad Al-Nuaimi as Minister of Justice

•Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar as Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation

•Maryam Al-Muhairi as Minister of Climate Change and Environment

•Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi as Minister for the Affairs of the Federal Supreme Council

• Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

• Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

• Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future

• Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Cabinet Member, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs

• Dr. Anwar bin Mohammad Gargash, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

• Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation

• Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

• Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

• Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Education

• Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Defence Affairs

• Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth

• Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Public Education

• Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Cabinet Member and Minister of Community Development

• Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy

• Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State

• Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs

• Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade

• Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future

• Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs

• Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State

• Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security

• Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology

• Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications

• Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State

CEOs of UAE Government:

• Mohammed Sultan Al Obaidli, Head of Legal Affairs

• Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security

• Saeed Al-Attar, Head of Government Media Office

• Hoda Al Hashemi, Head of Government Strategy and Innovation

• Hamad Al-Mansoori, Head of the Digital Government

• Mohammed Bin Taleya, Head of Government Services