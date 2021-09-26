Iceland election: Women win majority of seats.

Iceland’s left-right coalition government appeared likely to continue governance after the national election. The results of the election were historic, as women won the majority of the parliamentary seats when the final results were shown on Sunday.

Ten parties competed for the 63 seats of Althing. Even though the election was unpredictable, victory of left-leaning parties was suggested by polls. Iceland’s Althing parliament won a women majority for the first time in history.

The centre-right Progressive Party gained 5 more seats than the seats they won in 2017. According to state broadcaster, seats won by the party became 37 in the total of 63 seats.

The current coalition government had announced before, that they would negotiate cooperation if they held the majority in the election. The coalition government included the conservative Independence Party, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s Left-Green Movement and the Progressive party which is centrist-agrarian.

In the last election, 24 women won the parliamentary seats in 2017. The number raised to 33 in this year’s parliamentary election. Iceland had been ranked first in gender equality for the 12th consecutive year by a report released by World Economic Forum (WEF).

Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, is the leader of the Progressive party, who served as Iceland’s Prime Minister in 2016, for less than a year, when the former Prime Minister was replaced due to Panama paper leaks

The conservative Independence Party became the biggest party in parliament with 16 seats. The Left-Green Movement, who got eleven seats in the previous election won eight seats this year.