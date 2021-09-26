‘Mamata Banerjee is fulfilling her own personal agenda’: Union Minister Smriti Irani

Kolkata: Union Minister Smriti Irani accused that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is only fulfilling her personal agenda. The BJP leader held a door-to-door campaign in support of BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur.

‘Despite being the chief minister since 2011, Banerjee has not done any development work in the constituency which is inhabited by people of different communities for a long time. What development work has she undertaken in Bhabanipur? People in several parts of the constituency are living under stressful living conditions. Mamata didi is not interested in the development of these people. She is only concerned about her getting elected as MLA so that she may continue as the chief minister’, said Irani. The union minister also urged all voters to shed fear and to vote on September 30.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal is facing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur by-poll. In the Assembly elections held in May, Mamata lost to her former aide Suvendhu Adhikari in Nandigram. Adhikari joined BJP just before of the polls. In order to continue as Chief Minister, Mamata is required to win a seat in the state assembly by November 5, in conformity with the constitutional provisions.