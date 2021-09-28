Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal edged marginally lower in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures slipped by 0.24% to Rs 45,960 per 10 gram. Silver price also plunged by 0.45% to Rs 60,361 per kilogram.

As per market experts, the price of gold may not surge in the country in the upcoming festive season as global gold markets are likely to face key test. 22-carat spot gold is priced at Rs 46,000 per 10 gram up by Rs 40.

In the international market, gold prices fell by 0.1% to US dollar 1,748.01 per ounce. The US gold futures fell 0.3% to US Dollar 1,747.50 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver price slipped 0.06% to US Dollar 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose by 0.05% to US Dollar 1078.0 per ounce.