Sonu Nigam receives UAE Golden Visa

Dubai: Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam received the Golden Visa of UAE. Sonu Nigam was accompanied by his friend, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

‘I am grateful to the UAE Government for honouring me with the Golden Visa. From the time I came to Dubai for the first time in 1994, it has been a part of my growing up and also been a witness and catalyst to my artistic and professional journey. I have enormous respect for the Ruling family of Dubai for it is only because of their commitment to their people that Dubai has seen the kind of progress not a single country in the world can claim of in such a short span’, said Sonu Nigam.

Also Read: Release date of ‘Heropanti 2’ starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria announced

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Earlier, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt were given this visa. Several Malayalam actors were also granted the Golden Visa by the UAE government.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.