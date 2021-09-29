Britney’s lawyer urges court to remove father as conservator immediately

Washington: Britney Spear’s lawyer accused her father Jamie Spears of breaking ‘unfathomable lines’ after a new documentary showed that the pop diva was surreptitiously surveilled during her conservatorship.

According to reports, Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s attorney, submitted a new request to remove and suspend her father from her conservatorship. Rosengart demanded that her father’s conservatorship be suspended ‘no later than’ this week’s hearing on September 29 and the conservatorship be promptly terminated.

The petition follows the release of the documentary ‘Controlling Britney Spears,’ which revealed that the pop singer was supposedly being watched by a security agency hired by her father without her knowledge. This documentary, a follow-up to last February’s ‘Framing Britney Spears,’ was directed by Samantha Stark with Liz Day as a supervising producer and reporter, that also features interviews with insiders who had knowledge of Spear’s life while she was in conservatorship.

Spear’s father reportedly engaged in terrible and unjustifiable intrusions of his adult daughter’s privacy, according to Rosengart’s complaint, in which he also requested for an inquiry. California, where Spears’ house was reportedly bugged, is a two-party consent state, which means that tracking Spears’ phone without her agreement might be unlawful.

He went on to say that the singer pleaded that ‘Mr. Spears must be suspended now, regardless of when the conservatorship ends.’ He reiterated his client’s pledge not to work until her father is removed as conservator of her estate, claiming that he causes Spears anguish and suffering, every day and every hour he is the conservator.

Britney’s father had filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship earlier this month, after being in charge of his daughter’s conservatorship since 2008 and managing all financial decisions for her estate.