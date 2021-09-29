State government extends validity of transport documents

New Delhi: The validity of all transport documents, including driving licenses and permits were extended till November 30 by the Delhi government. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced this. The decision was taken to avoid overcrowding at offices.

The Delhi government earlier launched the DigiLocker platform or the ‘mParivahan’ mobile app. By downloading this app, the vehicle owners will not have to carry their Driving License (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC) all the time. Instead, they can provide a soft copy of these documents to the traffic police or transport department.

The state is also planning to include around 88 Delhi University colleges in the license-making task which will be open for college students as well.

Also, carrying a pollution under control (PUC) certificate has been made mandatory for all vehicle owners. Otherwise, vehicle owners will be imposed with a fine of Rs 10,000 and their driving licence suspended for 3 months.