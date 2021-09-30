Pictures of Katrina Kaif’s look alike Alina Rai go viral

Fans can’t seem to get over the news that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has a lookalike. Several social media users found photos of the actress’ lookalike on Instagram and the similarity was striking, to say the least. We’re here to help if you’re wondering who the aforementioned doppelganger is. Alina Rai is a well-known social media personality, who has over 203k followers on Instagram. She defines herself as an actor on her Instagram bio. A brief look at her Instagram page reveals a striking similarity to Katrina Kaif.

Fans flooded the comments section of her posts with the comments like, ‘Is that Katrina?’ ‘This picture is actually confusing. Katrina or Alina,’ another user commented. ‘You are a carbon copy of Katrina,’ said one.

Take a look at Alina Rai’s photos and videos

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is now filming ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan. She was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2019 flick ‘Bharat’ alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The actress will be next featured with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi.’ She will also appear in the film ‘Phone Bhoot’ and in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.