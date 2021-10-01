UP CM meets family of slain Kanpur businessman, assures full justice

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, met with the family of a Kanpur-based businessman who died at a Gorakhpur hotel, during a police raid on Thursday and promised them full justice.

The family of the deceased businessman Manish Gupta (36) stated that the chief minister ‘accepted all our demands and we are satisfied with the meeting.’ Following the meeting, Gupta’s wife Meenakshi informed the media that the CM had urged them to file an application for a CBI investigation and had also ‘accepted my plea of a government job as well as financial security for my son’s future.’

According to sources in the Lucknow CM’s office, Meenakshi will be appointed as an officer on special duty in the Kanpur Development Authority. Gupta’s death was described as an unfortunate occurrence by the Chief Minister, who also stated that no one found responsible will be spared.

Manish Gupta was fatally thrashed by police during a police raid in a Gorakhpur hotel on Monday night. Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada stated that a manhunt is underway to identify the six policemen who have been charged with murder.

Gupta was found dead at a Gorakhpur hotel late Monday night. He was staying in the hotel with his two buddies. Police had previously disputed the accusation, claiming that he had suffered a head injury, by a fall due to his inebriated condition.