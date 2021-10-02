Ecuador plans to pardon 2000 prisoners to relieve overcrowding.

Ecuador is finding solutions for the overcrowding in the country’s detentions centres. As a part of this move, the authorities are planning to pardon up to 2000 prison inmates to relieve them from the prison. The decision is in the light of recent terrible incidents in the prisons which cost 118 lives, an official said on Friday.

The director of Ecuador’s SNAI prison authority, Bolivar Garzon, said that they were planning to prioritise elderly people, women and prisoners with terminal illness and disabilities. The clashes between prison inmates at Penitenciaria del Litoral in the southern city of Guayaquil that happened on Tuesday has put pressure on the government to find immediate solution for the problem of overcrowding.

The bloody fights that occurred on Tuesday night, raised the number of people who died in prison conflicts to 118. Six of the dead prisoners’ heads were cut off from their bodies. People who had gathered outside the prison to enquire about their relatives and friends demanded the government to hold accountability for the safety of the inmates.

There are about 39,000 prison inmates in the country’s detention facilities in total, Garson said. The latest riot that became a part of a wave of prison riots along with other fights and clashes in several prisons across the country, was triggered over a fight for control over the prison ‘territories’ between the organised crime groups inside the prison.