GST revenue crosses Rs 1.17 lakh crore

New Delhi: The Union Finance Ministry revealed that the revenue from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September month was Rs 1,17,010 crore. Out of this, 20,578 crore rupees is CGST, 26,767 crore rupees is SGST, 60,911 crore rupees is IGST and 8754 crore rupees is cess. This is 23% higher than the GST collection in September 2020.

The GST revenue collected in the last month is the highest in five months since April. This is for the third month in a row that GST revenue crosses Rs 1 lac cr. In August, the GST collection was Rs 112,020 crore and in July was Rs 116,393 crore.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined

The Union Finance Ministry also said that it had settled Rs 28,812 crore to CGST and Rs 24,140 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the states after the regular settlements in September stands at Rs 49,390 crore for CGST and Rs 50,907 crore for the SGST. The Union government also released Rs 22,000 crore to the states as compensation.